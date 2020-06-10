PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The World Health Organization tried to clarify comments about the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday. But, for many of us, the information may still be a bit confusing.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley joined CBS3 Wednesday morning to help answer some questions surrounding the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.
If you are asymptomatic, Dr. Farley says you “absolutely” can spread the coronavirus.
“The most common situation is somebody spreading the virus just before they develop symptoms in 24 or maybe 48 hours, before they develop the cough and have trouble breathing,” Dr. Farley said.
He says it is important for everyone to wear masks while outside in public because you “never know if you might be in that period before developing symptoms.”
