



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is off to a warm and muggy start Wednesday morning. It’s a great indication of how hot it’ll be later today!

It will be hot and oppressively humid as the day continues with heat indexes rising into the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory will go into effect for Philadelphia and surrounding areas at 1 p.m.

Hot and Humid today! A heat advisory will go into effect at 1pm for Philadelphia and surrounding neighborhoods. If you don’t need to go out it’s probably best not to. Stay Cool Out There! pic.twitter.com/vyDd5dxI2u — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 10, 2020

With high heat and high humidity it’s recommended to stay out of the sun, check on your neighbors, drink plenty of water and keep a watchful eye on pets and small children.

People will find some relief along the shore today, as temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s due to a nice sea breeze.

An approaching storm will increase our rain chances late tonight.

It looks like a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening, mainly in our far western zones, then a more organized and expansive area of showers, downpours and thunderstorms will likely move into the region Thursday morning and slowly traverse the area from west to east into the afternoon and evening hours.

The atmosphere will be very saturated resulting in tropical-style downpours during the event.

Of the thunderstorms that develop, a few could turn severe, however, the primary threat is heavy rainfall with potential for localized flash flooding.

Drier air moves in Thursday night behind the front to make for a dry and less humid Friday and Saturday.