PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Guard is packing up and heading out of Philadelphia after it was deployed to the city more than a week ago. A city spokesperson says demobilization of the National Guard is currently underway.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Demobilization of the National Guard now underway says @PhiladelphiaGov Their posts around the city are being dismantled, but some will remain in area in case redeployment is needed over next few days. @MattPetrillo will have more on @CBSPhilly at Noon. @cbsnews #phillyriots pic.twitter.com/TVEOS2UX2D
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) June 10, 2020
However, the National Guard will remain in the area for the next few days in the event their support is needed again.
The National Guard had been stationed outside City Hall and the Municipal Services Building since June 1.
The guard was initially deployed to Philadelphia and cities across the country after widespread looting happened during the last weekend of May. The looting happened in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.
The guard’s duty was to essentially protect several buildings in the city so Philadelphia police could better patrol neighborhoods.
But the guard also did more than assist local law enforcement. Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as two guardsmen helped an elderly man cross the street near Philadelphia City Hall on Tuesday.
A fence that is currently surrounding City Hall is expected to remain there until next week.
You must log in to post a comment.