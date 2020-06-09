Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Olney. Chopper 3 was over the scene along the 5400 block of North 6th Street Tuesday evening.
According to police, an officer showed up to the property when a 22-year-old man went after her with a box cutter.
When she turned around to get away, police say he grabbed her from behind and had his hands around her throat and that’s when she fired her gun.
Police say the man was shot in the leg.
Officials say he was taken to Einstein Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition.
