Comments (4)
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A new lottery winner was minted over the weekend. A Mega Millions ticket valued at a million dollars was purchased in Burlington County on Friday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
New Jersey Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Horsetrack Gas, located at 357 Federal St. in Burlington.
A $10,000 ticket was also sold at the 7-Eleven at 1811 Chapel Ave. in Cherry Hill.
The seven-figure ticket didn’t clinch the $378 million jackpot, which upgrades Tuesday night’s drawing to an estimated $410 million.
If clinched, it would be the 27th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
You must log in to post a comment.