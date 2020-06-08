Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been rushed to the hospital after police say they were both shot multiple times in West Oak Lane. According to officials, gunfire erupted along the 6800 block of North 20th Street around 11:20 a.m. Monday.
Police say a 44-year-old man was shot four times, including in his chest, he is currently listed in critical condition.
The second victim, a 43-year-old man was shot six times in his legs, he has been listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
