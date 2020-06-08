Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a peaceful march in Center City Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Philadelphia public defenders protested the recent death of George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of police.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The unique march follows what they call the “tumultuous and painful journey” their clients endure as they move through the justice system.
The march made several stops and ended at the Criminal Justice Center at 13th and Filbert Streets, where the group took a knee.
You must log in to post a comment.