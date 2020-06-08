PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Orchestra hopes the power of music will bring some comfort to patients at local hospitals. The orchestra has teamed-up with Penn Medicine to virtually stream some of their recorded concert footage into hospital rooms.
Matias Tarnopolsky is the CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Dr. Jose Pascual is an associate professor of surgery with Penn Medicine. The two joined CBS3 Monday morning to talk about the program.
Tarnopolsky says the program is all about the “power of healing of music.”
“We were really thinking of the orchestra, how can we do more to help support everyone in the community at this time and through our Philadelphia Orchestra virtual channel we wanted to make sure it was accessible as possible to really everybody at Penn Medicine,” Tarnopolsky. “So the healing power of music goes to every patient’s room and it’s also on the internal COVID-19 team’s channels. It’s for everyone who works at Penn Medicine and especially all the patients.”
