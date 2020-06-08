



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Virtual graduations continue across the region. The Philadelphia School District will celebrate Tuesday and they will be recognizing a student for a special accomplishment.

Seniors from the Philadelphia School District are finally at the end of the road. Although graduation will look nothing like we’ve ever seen before, the district wanted to make it special.

Graduates now have their cap and gowns and are ready to suit up, including Michael Woody, who is gaining recognition for perfect attendance during elementary and high school.

“It was normal to just go to school. Now that I’m graduating and everyone is saying, ‘This is crazy, you did such a big thing,’ now I understand what a big deal it is,” Woody said.

His family is proud, but he gives credit to his mother, a single mom who made sure he woke up for school every day.

“My father passed when I was 3 and she’s always taken over that role,” he said.

Tuesday’s 11 a.m. virtual graduation will honor graduates from all 54 high schools.

“It was a herculean effort,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

At 1 p.m., everyone can make some noise.

“Go outside, ring a bell, blow a whistle, bang pots and pans for 20 seconds for the class of 2020,” one woman said.

The party will extend into the evening, with an after-party by the Kimmel Center from 7 to 8:30.

“We have DJ Aktive, who’s from Philly, and his son who is a Philadelphia School District student, DJ Skip. So, they are our students for the night,” said Susan Quinn, Director of Education at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

There will be a number of special guests throughout the day and night.

For more information on Tuesday’s virtual graduation, click here.