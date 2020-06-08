Comments
BOYERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Berks County teenager now owns a jaw-dropping honor in the Guinness Book of World Records. Phillip Angus, from Boyertown, just set the world record for the largest mouth gape at a whopping 3.75 inches.
That’s one big bite!
Phillip says he first realized he had a larger mouth when he tried to pop his ears as a kid after having trouble hearing.
“I never have been the best at anything, really, but I’m now the best at this and it feels great knowing that I have this and no one else can have it, until they beat me,” Phillip said.
The mouth gape measures the distance between the upper and lower incisors. Phillip beat the old record by more than a quarter of an inch.
