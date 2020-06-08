CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — In Atlantic City, it’s now easier to drink a beer or other adult beverages on the boardwalk. Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order Monday, temporarily allowing open alcohol containers between Sovereign and Rhode Island Avenues.

The drinks must be purchased from businesses within those limits.

The mayor says he’s trying to support businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.

