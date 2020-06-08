Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — In Atlantic City, it’s now easier to drink a beer or other adult beverages on the boardwalk. Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order Monday, temporarily allowing open alcohol containers between Sovereign and Rhode Island Avenues.
The drinks must be purchased from businesses within those limits.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The mayor says he’s trying to support businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.