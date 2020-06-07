Comments
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — State police say a truck pulling a trailer carrying horses on the New Jersey Turnpike crashed and burst into flames in the early morning hours, killing all 10 horses. State police say troopers responded to the turnpike’s northbound lanes at 3 a.m. Sunday in East Windsor, Mercer County.
Police said the truck had been heading north when it struck the concrete divider and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the animals in the attached trailer.
It wasn’t immediately clear where the horses were being brought or from where they departed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
