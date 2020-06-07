Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Peaceful protests continued across Philadelphia on Sunday. Chopper 3 flew over the Free People Strike demonstration at the Eastern State Penitentiary.
A group of people gathered outside of the penitentiary to demand Gov. Tom Wolf to release inmates who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly a dozen in the group are participating in a hunger strike, which began on May 28. They say they’ll continue until the governor meets their demands.
The group says they’re also protesting for justice for George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody for allegedly using a fake $20 bill.
