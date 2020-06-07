Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local clergy and members of their congregations gathered at Love Park on Sunday afternoon to honor the life of George Floyd. They kneeled in silent prayer for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
That’s the time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on his kneck. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder charges. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Sunday’s event was sponsored by Epic Church and MLK Global Citizen.
