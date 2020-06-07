Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through an apartment building, sending a two-year-old to the hospital in North Philadelphia. According to officials, fire crews responded to the 1600 block of West Tioga Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
All of the residents were evacuated, but a 2-year-old was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for smoke inhalation.
The child is currently listed in stable condition.
Officials say 20 people are displaced at this time.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
