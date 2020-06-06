Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man and woman are hospitalized after a double shooting in the city’s Fairhill section. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Waterloo Street.
Police say a 33-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her face. A 33-year-old man was shot in his leg and buttock, according to police.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.