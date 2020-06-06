CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, George Floyd protest, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Health is urging everyone who is protesting to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. Free masks were given out to protesters on Saturday.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The health department also asks anyone participating in the protests to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

They also recommend those participating to try to stay away from other people for 14 days.

Comments (3)