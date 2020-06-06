Comments (3)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Health is urging everyone who is protesting to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. Free masks were given out to protesters on Saturday.
Need a mask? We got you!#MaskUpPHL and STAY SAFE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8cRBSHzjyh
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 6, 2020
The health department also asks anyone participating in the protests to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.
They also recommend those participating to try to stay away from other people for 14 days.
