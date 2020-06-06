Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County law enforcement community is remembering one of their own. Bucks County Park Ranger Tom Booz died from complications related to the coronavirus Saturday.
The Bucks County Sheriff’s Office says Booz served the county since 1988.
On Facebook, the office wrote, “Today the Bucks County Law Enforcement family lost one of its own. Bucks County Park Ranger Tom Booz died from complications related to COVID19. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family and friends. Have a good thought and remember a good man that served the county of Bucks and it’s citizens since 1988. Rest easy sir we have it from here…”
