PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A solidarity march took place in Mount Airy, Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over Germantown Avenue where hundreds of people walked in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The march, billed as family-friendly, started at the usual SEPTA station and was to end at Cresheim Valley Drive.
They planned to kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd’s neck was held down by a police officer.
Eyewitness News is told the march was organized by college students from Mt. Airy who went to Central high school.
