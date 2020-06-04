PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing from the family of a Philadelphia police officer who was critically injured during Saturday’s looting and chaos. Cellphone video captured the moment Antonio Nieves was run over near 7th and Chestnut Streets in Center City.
It happened after a group looted a business. His fiancee gave an update on his condition.
“He had a broken scapula, he also had 12 broken ribs, multiple injuries, and also several cracked vertebrae, some in neck and some in his lower back,” Marilyn Cardona said. “He is stable. He was taken off the ventilator earlier today, in excruciating pain.”
So far, police have not made any arrests.
Watch the video to see more from CBS News Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud’s interview with Cardona and the woman who captured the incident on camera.
You must log in to post a comment.