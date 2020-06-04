



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elections officials across the state are still tallying the results of Tuesday’s primaries. The hold-up is the vast amount of mail-in ballots that were cast.

“One of the ways that we can fight the differences in our country, the differences in our communities, is to make sure we go out and vote,” said Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300.

Even amid a pandemic and unrest, elections matter. Votes are still being counted from Tuesday’s primary.

FULL PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY RESULTS

Jenkins sees the societal inequalities firsthand.

“This is the best time to vote because of the fact that there is so much going on and decisions that are being made in our communities and government, is based upon who we vote for,” Jenkins said.

Police are currently collecting ballots from drop boxes and delivering them to elections officials. Over 1.6 million voters applied for mail-in ballots.

Elections officials have until June 9 to count and certify the results.

“Maybe a tenth of the mail-in ballots were cast in 2016 primary as opposed to what we might be expecting now,” said Michael Sances, a political science professor at Temple University.

With this being the first election where the majority of votes cast were by mail-in ballot, experts say that this proves this can be done leaving in November’s general election.

“Early signs are good that the primary was able to be conducted without a hitch and with that said, it’s going to take a while to count all their ballots,” Sances said.

As voters said Tuesday, this election was too important to sit out on.

“If we don’t stand together when we’re hurt, then nobody will hear us,” said Lisa Alexander.

“Going out and looting may not be the right way to speak up, but casting a vote is,” said Frida Sulo.