LEWES, Del. (CBS) — A Cape Henlopen State Park beach is currently closed to swimming after a 12-year-old boy was possibly attacked by a shark on Thursday afternoon. Herring Point is closed to surfing and swimming following the incident that took place around 1 p.m.
Officials say a 12-year-old boy was surfing off Herring Point when he sustained puncture wounds to one of his legs. He was transported to Beebe Hospital in Lewes.
While the incident was initially reported as a shark bite, the bite mark’s appearance is being reviewed by state and fisheries experts to determine if it was from a shark or a potential other creature.
Park rangers and lifeguards are patrolling the beach area to warn surfers and other beachgoers to stay in shallow water.
Officials say people are also restricted to knee-deep waters around the Cape Henlopen bathhouse.
Shark attacks are rare in that area. The only known shark bite at a Delaware State Park beach occurred in June 2014.
