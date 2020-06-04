



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is cleaning up after deadly and severe storms moved through the region on Wednesday. Three people were killed in separate accidents across Montgomery County yesterday.

Eyewitness News obtained new video showing the damage left behind from Wednesday’s powerful storm.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo was in Lower Moreland Township where one of the three people died during the storms. Eyewitness News is told a large tree fell on the clubhouse at a country club in Lower Moreland.

Severe storms with strong winds toppled trees throughout the Delaware Valley.

Chopper 3 was over the Philmont Country Club on Tomlinson Road, as crews worked to free a man who was trapped inside after a giant tree smashed into the clubhouse. The victim was an employee at the country club, who later died.

He was one of three people who died in Montgomery County as storms rolled through around 12 p.m.

“During the hour of 12 to 1 p.m., there were 1,537 911 calls. I know some people were concerned that they weren’t able to get through to 911, that it was simply an issue of that kind of volume,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

In Lansdale, the Crossings at Stanbridge had to be evacuated after its six-story, 150-unit building suffered a partial roof collapse.

People living inside won’t be able to return for days.

In Bryn Athyn, fallen trees were spotted on just about every block.

“It went really fast from a little bit of wind storm to I’ve never seen anything like this in my whole life,” resident Curtis Childs said. “We are getting our generator fixed so hopefully we don’t lose all of our food, but if we lose it, there are bigger things in life.”

Downed trees caused two other deaths as well.

A 49-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her SUV as she was driving on Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion around 12:45 p.m. She was the only person in the car and died on the scene.

Shortly before that, at 12:30 p.m., a tree fell on a parked vehicle on the 1200 block of Medford Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township. A 67-year-old man was found dead inside.