STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A black bear — initially reported hanging out in a tree between a Regal Cinemas movie theater and a McDonald’s — is on the loose after two sightings in South Jersey. Stafford Township police say the bear was last seen in the township’s Cedar Run section on Thursday.
Police say the first report of the bear sighting came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near the Regal Manahawkin. Police, Stafford Township Animal Control and the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife responded to find the bear resting in a tree between the theater and a McDonald’s.
ALERT! Black bear sighting, last seen in the Cedar run section of town. We are continuing to monitor the area closely. PLEASE STAY AWAY and report any sightings to 609-597-8581. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lo1NdC2yEX
Authorities say the bear then climbed down the tree and escaped west into a wooded area. According to police, it appeared the bear was heading back in the direction of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Preserves.
The bear was later reported being seen in Cedar Run on Thursday.
Police are asking residents to bear with them while they monitor the situation.
If you see the bear, you’re asked to contact the police at 609-597-8581.
