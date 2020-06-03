Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a group of men they say burglarized and vandalized a pharmacy in the city’s Olney section. The men were caught on camera breaking into the Tang Pharmacy at 5600 N. 5th St., around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say they peeled back the security gate and shattered the window with a large rock.
Once inside, they ransacked the store, causing a large amount of damage.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
