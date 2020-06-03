Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter has died after losing a battle with COVID-19. The Philadelphia Fire Department announced the death of Firefighter Eric Gore on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The fire department says the Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.
It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Eric Gore, who passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital after a valiant struggle with COVID-19.
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 3, 2020
Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.
He is survived by his brother Lamont Gore, who is also a Philadelphia firefighter.
