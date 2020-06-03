CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter has died after losing a battle with COVID-19. The Philadelphia Fire Department announced the death of Firefighter Eric Gore on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The fire department says the Gore passed away Tuesday at Temple University Hospital.

Gore most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.

He is survived by his brother Lamont Gore, who is also a Philadelphia firefighter.

