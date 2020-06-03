PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large group of protesters demanding justice in George Floyd’s death are marching through Philadelphia on Wednesday. It’s the fifth day of unrest in the city.
A group of peaceful protesters have gathered at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Protesters were also on the move through Center City and have met up with the group at the museum.
Another protest is also taking place in Fishtown.
A 6 p.m. curfew is once again in effect for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say officers have made 716 arrests since the protests and looting in the city started on Saturday.
Charges against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree unintentional murder in the death of Floyd after kneeling on his neck for several minutes while placing him in custody. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
