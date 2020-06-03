



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say the Frank Rizzo mural near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia will be replaced with a new mural after it was vandalized Wednesday morning. Someone splattered paint on it.

The new mural will “begin to heal the black community, the LGBTQ community and many others,” the South 9th Street Italian Market said in a statement Wednesday.

Teaming with Mural Arts, the Italian Market says a new mural will be painted that “better represents the fabric of S. 9th Street.”

Officials say the Rizzo mural will become a blank canvas in the meantime.

Earlier Wednesday, Mural Arts said they will no longer be involved in the repair or restoration of the Rizzo mural.

“We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue, but rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former Mayor’s legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger,” Mural Arts Philadelphia said. “We do not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with our mission. We think it is time for the mural to be decommissioned and would support a unifying piece of public art in its place.”

Like the statue, the mural on Montrose and 9th Streets has also been a source of controversy. It was painted in 1995 and has been the target of vandals over the years.

The controversial Frank Rizzo statue was removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building overnight Wednesday.