WALLINGFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A fire in Wallingford turned deadly Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on the 6200 block of Morris Lane shortly before 3 p.m.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze but downed wires were seen near the home.
A neighbor told Eyewitness News that two brothers lived in the home.
Authorities have not yet released information about the occupant who died.
