PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ star Tobias Harris is among many calling on Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale to resign after he released what Harris called a “disgusting” statement on the protests, violence and looting in Philadelphia.

Gale released a statement Monday night, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “radical left-wing hate group,” among other things.

“This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities,” Gale went on to say.

On Tuesday, Harris tweeted, “I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading. @JoeGalePA Black Lives Matter a hate group?! This statement and your whole press release at that is disgusting to read. RESIGN!”

I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading. @JoeGalePA Black Lives Matter a hate group?! This statement and your whole press release at that is disgusting to read. RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/Zm8PusSeGF — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 2, 2020

Harris later tweeted a petition demanding Gale’s resignation. As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the petition has over 31,000 signatures.

Montgomery County: Demanding the Resignation of Montgomery County, PA Commissioner Joe Gale – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/ifzmH5LeLx via @Change — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 2, 2020

Gale’s peers have also condemned his statement. Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh denounced Gale’s statement on Twitter Tuesday.

“Progress comes when we listen to and learn from each other, lift each other up, and move forward together in our shared humanity,” she tweeted.