



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Pennsylvania continues to phase in its reopening, PennDOT is resuming its driver’s testing services. But the agency is facing a significant backlog.

After months of being shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, PennDOT driver’s skills testing will resume.

Customers were able to schedule tests beginning Tuesday.

PennDOT is dealing with a tremendous backlog of thousands who had already scheduled tests when the driver’s license centers closed in mid-March.

PennDOT had to cancel 28,000 tests that had already been scheduled. All of those people will get priority.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

By June 20, PennDOT officials say they’ll be opening up tests for others but the process will be very different as they adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Most significantly, the examiner will not be in the vehicle at any time with the operator taking the test.

Masks will also be required and the entire test will take place in a closed parking lot area linked to the driver’s license centers. Drivers will not be entering a highway setting.

Meantime, PennDOT hopes to restart the Real ID process by late summer.