



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new warnings from local public health officials for the thousands of people who’ve been protesting. Officials say they could be facing an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Health Department says the protesters potentially exposed to COVID-19 should stay away from other people for two weeks and watch out for symptoms.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Large groups crowded together have been congregating across the Philadelphia region for days.

That has public health officials worried about a potential increase of the coronavirus, which has been on the decline.

“We would be concerned about an increase of new cases given the civil unrest in a number of cities of Pennsylvania,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

In a phone briefing Tuesday, Dr. Levine said Pennsylvania protesters and looters should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“If someone was involved with a demonstration or protest and five to 14 days later they have symptoms, you certainly should get tested,” she said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Philadelphia health officials issued new guidance for protesters, saying they may have an increased likelihood of having been exposed to COVID-19 even if they were wearing a mask. That is because the virus spreads through close personal contact, but usually not outside.

Still, protesters are advised to stay away from other people for 14 days, which is how long it can take for symptoms to develop.

“We will be worried about increases. We have no plans to change their designation from going from red to yellow on Friday, however,” Levine said.

She’s talking about the planned gradual reopening when southeastern Pennsylvania is scheduled to move into the “yellow phase” on June 5.

Reopening Philadelphia: Officials Release ‘Safer At Home’ Plan As City Nears Yellow Phase

Dr. Levine says there’s understandable uncertainty with the virus still being a threat along with the civil unrest.

“It’s natural for people to be anxious. I think it’s important for everyone to try to stay as calm as possible,” she said.

Health officials say many testing sites in Philadelphia are temporarily closed because of the protests. So it could be difficult to get a test for the coronavirus.

There could also be a backlog for getting results.