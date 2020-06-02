TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy presented new statistics that show how stay-at-home orders flattened the curve. There were 708 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 161,545.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“I issued my stay-at-home order on March 21, COVID-19 was at a nearly unstoppable pace of spread. Each infected person, whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic, was spreading COVID-19 to an average of more than five other New Jerseyans,” Murphy said. “Within three weeks of our stay-at-home order being put in place and by the time that our hospitals were at their peak stress, we have cut the rate of spread to roughly one-to-one. Today, that rate of spread is less than one-to-one and we need to keep it that way.”
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Look how far we've come.
10 weeks ago, one infected person was infecting more than five others. Today, it’s less than a one-to-one ratio.
Social distancing works. Wearing a face covering works.
Keep it up, and we’ll get through Stage 2 of our restart and recovery. pic.twitter.com/XRHSPy1tx9
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 2, 2020
New Jersey is now 15th in the nation for the number of new cases.
But the state is still number one in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19, and number two in the total number of cases.
You must log in to post a comment.