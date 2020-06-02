CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person is dead following an ATM explosion in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police say a 24-year-old man was found with trauma to his upper body after attempting to break into an ATM with explosives on the 2200 block of North 2nd Street.

There were loud booms heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. Eyewitness News is told it was likely somebody blowing up an ATM machine.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open.

Several Loud Booms Heard Throughout Philadelphia Overnight May Have Been ATM Explosions

It was just one of several ATMs destroyed overnight.

In all, CBS3 has received more than 10 reports of explosions.

Comments