PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person is dead following an ATM explosion in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police say a 24-year-old man was found with trauma to his upper body after attempting to break into an ATM with explosives on the 2200 block of North 2nd Street.
There were loud booms heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. Eyewitness News is told it was likely somebody blowing up an ATM machine.
Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open.
It was just one of several ATMs destroyed overnight.
#Breaking: ANOTHER ATM blown up in Philly. This one at N. 2nd & W. Susquehanna. A man was critically injured in the blast. More than a dozen ATMs blown up overnight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EShKY1DtMS
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 2, 2020
In all, CBS3 has received more than 10 reports of explosions.
