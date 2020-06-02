Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities in Philadelphia say looters broke into a Rite Aid and started a fire overnight. It happened at the store on Olney Avenue near LaSalle University’s campus.
The fire department quickly got the flames under control around 1 a.m., but it wasn’t long before looters returned to the scene.
CBS3 is told they began stealing again as soon as firefighters were gone.
