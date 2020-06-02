



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters marched in Philadelphia for a fourth consecutive day Tuesday. From Center City to West Philadelphia and Fishtown, Tuesday’s demonstrations were largely peaceful as demonstrators demanded an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

A citywide curfew went into effect at 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was live over a demonstration that started at City Hall Tuesday and moved through the city.

The group marched through the Spring Garden section of the city before heading to Rittenhouse Square where they took a knee.

Around 5:15 p.m., the group marched north up Broad Street back towards City Hall.

Protesters peacefully walking up Broad St in Center City. They were chanting #BlackLivesMattter and “hands up, don’t shoot.” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qnpd1HRj6M — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) June 2, 2020

Protesters could be heard chanting “George Floyd” and “don’t shoot” at various points.

The group arrived back at City Hall around 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia officials issued a traffic advisory for the area due to the large gathering.

Traffic Advisory: Due to protest activity, expect travel delays, temporary road closures, and emergency personnel presence in the area of Center City Philadelphia. Consider alternate routes and use caution traveling. Follow local news for updates. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 2, 2020

Around 6 p.m., there appeared to be a confrontation between a woman and police, but the demonstration has been largely peaceful overall.

CBS3 saw protesters handing out free water and hand sanitizer to each other.

Around 8 p.m., Chopper 3 was over another protest in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Philadelphia’s mayor and top cop condemned a group of Fishtown residents who were armed with baseball bats and out after curfew in their neighborhood on Monday night.

“Armed vigilantism will not be tolerated moving forward,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Hundreds of protesters are calling for an end to police brutality following the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia police, Pennsylvania State Police and the National Guard are monitoring the situation.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.