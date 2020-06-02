Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Kensington. The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Boost Mobile store on Kensington Avenue Somerset Street.
Crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the store extending to the apartments above.
The fire has been placed under control.
No word yet on any injuries.
Police report there was looting in the area before the fire.
