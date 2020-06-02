



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If Muhammad Ali were alive today what would he be saying about the unrest that has taken over the nation? Our Pat Gallen spoke with the daughter and grandson of “The Greatest” to see what he would say.

So, what was it like growing up with such an icon?

“You were not able to be around him without taking a piece of him with you. And it’s really a blessing and an honor to be a part of that legacy and to be a part of something that is really intended on helping the people,” said Jacob Ali-Wertheimer, a local activist and grandson of Ali.

“The protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd have pretty much taken over the news cycle. From your perspective, how did we get here and how do we move forward from here?” asked CBS3’s Pat Gallen.

“This is a mirror reflection of the systemic racism that has existed in this country before my father was fighting for equal rights for himself and all. This is a fracture in who we are, not just in America, but around the world,” said Ali’s daughter, Khaliah Ali, a local activist and entrepreneur.

“I think very often, not in the case of George Floyd but in a lot of these cases, it’s been young black men who have been killed. I think that particularly speaks out to us in our generation,” Ali-Wertheimer added. “And I want to commend everyone who has been protesting properly and showing support and showing that it’s time for there to be real change in this country.”

He also said that amidst the rioting and looting, it’s really important that we don’t lose sight of the actual message that’s going on here.

Khaliah Ali added that her father would want us to focus on what matters and what’s important along, with moving forward together.

