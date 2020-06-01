



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey will move into stage two of its restart and reopening plan on Monday, June 15. Stage two means that outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail will be allowed to resume in the state.

But Murphy reminded residents to continue to use common sense as the state enters phase two.

“Just because the calendar says June 15 doesn’t mean that everyone should just go back to what they were doing pre-COVID. Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful stage two can get us to stage three,” he said.

NEW: We’re ready to move to Stage 2 of our restart and recovery – starting Monday, June 15th. We will not flick a switch. This will continue to be a phased-in restart, with public health as our top priority. pic.twitter.com/QsC3PxqH93 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 1, 2020

Murphy also announced that salons and barbershops will be reopening in the Garden State on Monday, June 22. The hope is that gyms and health clubs will be allowed to reopen soon after that.

These announcements come as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 160,918 with 509 new cases reported. Another 27 COVID-19-related deaths were also announced, bringing the statewide total to 11,721.

Officials also report that the number of patients in critical or intensive care has dropped to 646 and Monday was the third consecutive day that ventilator use in the state was below 500.

As of June 1, New Jersey ranks number one in the country in terms of daily testing per capita.