Philadelphia Officer Injured Responding To Looting In Mayfair Shopping Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was injured overnight responding to looting in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened at the Mayfair Shopping Center on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue.
The officer’s foot was run over by a vehicle driven by a looter leaving the scene.
There is no word yet on that officer’s condition.
