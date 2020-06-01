



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania officials reported comparatively low figures for new COVID-19 infections and deaths on Monday, a sign the pandemic’s impact may be on the wane. Health officials reported another 356 cases in the state as the statewide total surpassed 72,000.

Twelve deaths were also reported in the state and the death toll has reached 5,567.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia continues to report a low number of new cases as they hope to move into the yellow phase of reopening on Friday.

Philadelphia health officials announced an additional 252 COVID-19 cases were reported as the citywide total hit 22,881. Another three deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,287.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Officials say the report may reflect cases and deaths since Saturday because some labs do not report on Sundays and the city no longer releases updates.

“The numbers are looking better, but we must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “We continue to watch the numbers and we encourage everyone to remember you are safer at home. If residents have to go out for essential activities, people should commit to wearing a mask, keeping at least six feet from others, and washing your hands frequently.”

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

City-run coronavirus testing sites are closed Monday due to the city being shutdown but there are still dozens of other free COVID-19 testing sites open.

Officials hope the city will be able to move out of the red phase and into the yellow phase of the reopening plan on Friday, June 5.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.