



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Peaceful protests turned chaotic on Monday afternoon for a third day in a row in Philadelphia. The Associated Press reports more than two dozen protesters were arrested after hundreds took to the Vine Street Expressway during a rally.

The AP reports police fired non-lethal bullets and tear gas as traffic was halted on I-676 and the Ben Franklin Bridge during the evening rush hour.

I-676 is closed between I-95 and I-76 in both directions.

Protesters tell CBS3 that police released tear gas and that, at one point, the chopper above dropped something onto the crowd.

Some protesters climbed a steep embankment and scaled a fence as police fired non-lethal bullets and tear gas canisters, the AP reports.

The protest started peacefully before it escalated on the Vine Street Expressway. The protesters were heading toward the Art Museum at the time.

Philadelphia police say Pennsylvania State Police are handling the situation on I-676.

The “Justice for George Floyd” rally initially started at police headquarters at 8th and Race Streets Monday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was over the large crowd as they began to march.

A 6 p.m. curfew is again in effect for Philadelphia as members of the National Guard have arrived in the city. The curfew lasts until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Violence and looting has marred the city since the weekend after George Floyd protests began peacefully on Saturday.

Over 400 people total have been arrested since Saturday. Eighteen police officers have been injured.

CBS3’s Joe Holden and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

