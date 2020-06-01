CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say over 100 arrests were made Sunday as rioters continued to destroy the city in wake of George Floyd’s death. The city entered a second day of unrest as businesses continued to be ransacked and buildings were set on fire.

The unrest led to city officials enacting a 6 p.m. curfew.

As of 12 a.m. Monday, 138 people were arrested including:

  • 91 for code violations
  • 1 for assault on police
  • 43 for looting/burglary
  • 1 other/propulsion of missiles
  • 1 riot
  • 1 vandalism

The National Guard was deployed to assist Philadelphia police Sunday evening.

City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said that the National Guard will be taking over a “force enhancer role” that police have played during the recent events.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that engulfed several businesses in Kensington during the overnight hours, while looters continued to break into businesses across the city.

The citywide curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.

