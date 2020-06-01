



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we have seen, many people are speaking out about the death of George Floyd, including many athletes. Today, and over the last several days, many local athletes and organizations added their voices to the protests.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Union each released statements voicing their support to help drive change in communities of color. The Sixers statement closed by stating this is “for our city. For our country. For our future. For each other. #PhilaUnited.”

Sixers forward Tobias Harris was spotted near the art museum during Saturday’s protest and he even looped in teammate Mike Scott via Facetime.

Harris was then spotted in Center City with teammate Matisse Thybulle.

Simmons made his public plea. saying “enough is enough.”

We are ALL accountable & we shouldn’t have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time & time again. Enough is enough. — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) May 30, 2020

Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins was one of a few notable athletes seen taking part in the rallies this past weekend.

So many others joined in with their thoughts via social media.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Desean Jackson summed up their feelings in tweets and Instagram posts asking for change.

In a statement Monday morning, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said he wants to see Philadelphia rise out of this stronger, encouraging everyone to speak out.

