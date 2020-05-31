PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is shutting down service on all modes of travel when the citywide curfew begins at 6 p.m. as violence has gripped Philadelphia for a second straight day. Service will remain suspended until at least 6 a.m. Monday, when the curfew is lifted.
All SEPTA bus routes, trolleys, the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed Lines are suspended at 6 p.m. today until further notice due to civil unrest and vandalism.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 31, 2020
“SEPTA is taking this action in support of the curfew announced by the City of Philadelphia. It is also being done to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the violent disturbances that have spread beyond the Center City area today,” the transit agency said in a statement.
The shutdown includes all SEPTA service in the city and suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.
This comes as the city is dealing with violence and looting for a second straight day following the protests demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who died last week after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.
Center City has been shutdown following Saturday’s looting and the Ben Franklin Bridge is also closed.
