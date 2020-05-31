LATEST COVERAGE:Violence, Looting Grips Philadelphia For Second Day
By Matt Petrillo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the looting, there was a peaceful protest in Philadelphia on Sunday demanding justice for George Floyd. Some protesters ended up walking north on Broad Street for several miles during the Justice for George Floyd rally. However, there were clashes with police after the curfew started.

The protest ended with several arrests but it began peacefully near Philadelphia City Hall.

Philadelphia had a 6 p.m. curfew but you couldn’t tell as dozens of demonstrators chanted in front of the Municipal Services Building in Center City in front of a line of police officers.

A fence was used to block demonstrators from entering the plaza and Philadelphia police were backed up by Pennsylvania State Police.

At one point, the protesters kneeled and urged police to also take a knee as well. The demonstrators then left and together, began a march up North Broad Street.

After several miles, the protesters ended up at North Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. Here, police in riot gear formed a barrier across Broad Street and warned protesters to disperse or they would be arrested, but some refused.

A fight then broke out between an officer and a demonstrator and both ended on the ground. Additional officers rushed in to help and placed that demonstrator into custody as well as several others.

Philadelphia police say, as of noon Sunday, some 60 people were arrested in the city.

