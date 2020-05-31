



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the looting, there was a peaceful protest in Philadelphia on Sunday demanding justice for George Floyd. Some protesters ended up walking north on Broad Street for several miles during the Justice for George Floyd rally. However, there were clashes with police after the curfew started.

The protest ended with several arrests but it began peacefully near Philadelphia City Hall.

Philadelphia had a 6 p.m. curfew but you couldn’t tell as dozens of demonstrators chanted in front of the Municipal Services Building in Center City in front of a line of police officers.

A fence was used to block demonstrators from entering the plaza and Philadelphia police were backed up by Pennsylvania State Police.

As #Philadelphia 6p curfew begins, demonstrators are taking a knee in front of a line of #Philly and State Police by the Municipal Services Building https://t.co/D8B7RGvoEt pic.twitter.com/1XY2Ntdexe — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 31, 2020

At one point, the protesters kneeled and urged police to also take a knee as well. The demonstrators then left and together, began a march up North Broad Street.

JUST NOW: @PhillyPolice warned demonstrators in #NorthPhilly they’re in violation of the city’s curfew and to disperse. A fight then broke out between an officer and a demonstrator and within minutes several people were placed into custody @CBSPhilly https://t.co/kfcyIhi1hS https://t.co/olxon3njag — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 1, 2020

After several miles, the protesters ended up at North Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. Here, police in riot gear formed a barrier across Broad Street and warned protesters to disperse or they would be arrested, but some refused.

A fight then broke out between an officer and a demonstrator and both ended on the ground. Additional officers rushed in to help and placed that demonstrator into custody as well as several others.

Philadelphia police say, as of noon Sunday, some 60 people were arrested in the city.