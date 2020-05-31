CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As the City of Philadelphia begins to clean up following Saturday’s protests, a different scene played out in Camden, New Jersey. On Saturday, Camden County police tweeted out a photo of Chief Joseph Wysocki marching alongside residents.
“Chief Wysocki on the march today, standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd. #StrongerTogether #CamdenStrong,” the tweet said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recognized the police department’s actions on social media.
“Yesterday in New Jersey, protestors marched side by side with law enforcement, in peaceful demonstration against systemic racism and police violence. We can – we MUST – march toward justice together,” Murphy said on Twitter.
Saturday’s protests stem from the death of George Floyd, the man who died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.
