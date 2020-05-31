LATEST COVERAGE:Violence, Looting Grips Philadelphia For Second Day
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, George Floyd protest, Local, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police say an 8 p.m. curfew has been implemented in Atlantic City after a peaceful protest demanding justice for George Floyd “transitioned to criminal activity.” The curfew will last until 6 a.m.

“During this time, only those individuals that are traveling to or from work or seeking medial/police assistance will be permitted.  All others are subject to arrest,” police said in a statement.

Atlantic City police say that many people took part in a peaceful protest earlier in the day but it has since devolved.

“Unfortunately, the peaceful protest that took place earlier by many has transitioned to criminal activity now taking place by a few. If you can, avoid Atlantic City at this time,” police tweeted.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Amy Rosenberg reports the Nike store was looted.

A window to Brooks Brothers was also smashed.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments