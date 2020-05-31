ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police say an 8 p.m. curfew has been implemented in Atlantic City after a peaceful protest demanding justice for George Floyd “transitioned to criminal activity.” The curfew will last until 6 a.m.
“During this time, only those individuals that are traveling to or from work or seeking medial/police assistance will be permitted. All others are subject to arrest,” police said in a statement.
Police trying to take control back warning people (including me) to disperse or be arrested. pic.twitter.com/sKPmemC0Pz
— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) May 31, 2020
Atlantic City police say that many people took part in a peaceful protest earlier in the day but it has since devolved.
“Unfortunately, the peaceful protest that took place earlier by many has transitioned to criminal activity now taking place by a few. If you can, avoid Atlantic City at this time,” police tweeted.
Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Amy Rosenberg reports the Nike store was looted.
Looting at the Nike store like a block from the heavy police presence in Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/wO6k4E1oK7
— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) May 31, 2020
A window to Brooks Brothers was also smashed.
Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/4fsxag0LhJ
— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) May 31, 2020
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
