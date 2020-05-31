KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia wasn’t the only target of angry looters drowning out the message from peaceful George Floyd protesters. Montgomery County police called for assistance when thieves targeted the King of Prussia Mall late Saturday night. Twelve people were arrested.
They have been charged with riot and other related offenses.
Windows were also smashed at the AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road.
There also appears to be damage to other storefronts, including the Macy’s.
CBS3 cameras spotted broken glass, where a door to the department store was smashed in.
Police say objects were thrown at officers throughout the night but there were no serious injuries.
The Upper Merion Police Department has deployed additional resources to the area for tonight.
The King of Prussia Mall remains closed.
