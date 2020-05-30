PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several businesses are on fire along Walnut Street in Center City after protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent on Saturday. Chopper 3 was over the scene where smoke could be seen billowing from a store on the 1700 block of Walnut Street, just steps away from Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the fire has spread to a handful of businesses and crews have all hands on deck as they work to extinguish the fire. Among the buildings on fire is a bank.
The fire is at three alarms.
It remains unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.
There are rows of commercial businesses along this stretch of Center City West.
Massive looting also took place just blocks away along Walnut and Chestnut Streets in Center City, including at Nordstrom Rack, Boyds and Sephora.
Earlier in the evening, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at least four police vehicles were set on fire, including a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser.
A mandatory curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Sunday.
